Edmonton Oilers trade Ryan Strome to Rangers

The Edmonton Oilers have traded 25-year-old Ryan Strome to the New York Rangers in exchange for Ryan Spooner.

Strome has managed a goal and an assist in 18 games for the Oilers this season and is a -1, all while centering the third line. Last season, his first with the Oilers, he tallied 34 points in 82 games.

Spooner, 26, was drafted 45th overall in 2010 by the Boston Bruins and will bring speed to the Oilers lineup. He has a goal and an assist in 16 games with the Ranger this year.

The Rangers retained $900,000 of Spooner’s $4-million cap hit to match Strome’s $3.1-million hit.

The Oilers are in Calgary on Saturday for the first installment of the Battle of Alberta this year.