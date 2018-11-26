Edmonton Oilers end road trip with loss in L.A.

Dustin Brown had a hat trick to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.

Eight minutes into the game, Anze Kopitar stepped around Oilers defenceman Chris Wideman and set up Brown for a tap-in goal. Alex Chiasson tied it on the power play, deflecting in a pass from Connor McDavid. It was Chiasson’s ninth goal of the season, matching his total from all of last year.

Chiasson struck again early in the second period, but Brown came right back with a power play goal to knot it at two.

Anze Kopitar snuck in behind the Oilers defence for a breakaway and beat Cam Talbot to put the Kings ahead four-and-a-half minutes into the third. The Oilers ramped up the pressure as the third went on but couldn’t pull even. With McDavid in the penalty box late in the game, Brown scored into an empty net to complete the hat trick. Matt Luff added another empty net goal to round out the scoring.

Calvin Petersen made 32 saves for the win. Talbot stopped 27 pucks as his personal losing streak extended to six games.

The Oilers, 10-11-2, will host Dallas on Tuesday.