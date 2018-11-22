Edmonton Oilers acquire defenceman Chris Wideman from Senators

Just six days after trading away Ryan Strome and two days after firing their head coach, the Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Chris Wideman from the Ottawa Senators.

In return, Ottawa gets the sixth-round draft pick in 2020 that the Oilers originally got in the Jakub Jerabek deal earlier this year.

Wideman, a 28-year-old defenceman who has played in 175 NHL games — all with the Senators — has registered 16 goals and 27 assists and is a +7 over his career. This season, he’s managed just five points in 19 games with Ottawa.

A smooth skater and puck mover, Wideman will add a new dimension to the Oilers’ back end and could see time on the power play, much like he did in Ottawa.

Wideman was one of the Senators players that appeared in a now infamous Uber video in which they made critical comments about Senators coaches earlier this month.

The Oilers have a matinee game with the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 2 p.m.

