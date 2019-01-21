Edmonton Oilers place Ty Rattie and Ryan Spooner on waivers

On the heels of back-to-back losses in which they surrendered a total of 12 goals, the Edmonton Oilers placed forwards Ty Rattie and Ryan Spooner on waivers Monday.

The duo has been healthy scratches several times in 2019. Rattie, 25, has just eight points in 29 games this year.

Spooner, 26, who came over from the New York Rangers in exchange for Ryan Strome on Nov. 16, has three points in 24 games with Edmonton.

If they clear waivers, Rattie and Spooner can be reassigned to the Oilers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

No corresponding roster move has been announced at the time of publication.

The Oilers have one more game before the all-star break and their bye week. They host Detroit at Rogers Place on Tuesday at 7 p.m.