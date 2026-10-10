Senators ‘attitude adjustment’ paying off

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have only played five games but there’s already a different vibe to the group.

The optimism and positivity coming from players could be a result of their 4-1 start to the season, but it could also stem from a change of attitude.

Brady Tkachuk’s personality may not have defined the Senators, but there was no denying the former captain had an outsized presence and he never shied away from it.

There’s a sense this year’s group is out to prove they are not defined by their former captain.

Saturday night the Senators found themselves down 2-1 to the Nashville Predators and went 22:21 seconds between shots over the course of the second and third periods.

The Predators blocked 26 shots, were getting sticks in lanes, and made the Senators work for what they got.

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“The attention to detail,” said Predators coach Andrew Brunette. “I think we’re all cognizant of our start and our commitment to starting a certain way to give ourselves the best chance and that’s something we’re going to have to continue to do going forward.”

But Ottawa didn’t get frustrated by the Predators. They stuck with their game plan and found a way to tie it with 1:23 remaining when Drake Batherson was able to tip a puck from in tight and then went on to win 3-2 in a shootout.

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“I think they believe they can win any night, every night,” said head coach Travis Green. “And I think they understand the way we play, the identity that we want to play with, the urgency that we want to play with, with the puck and away from the puck.”

Shane Pinto scored what proved to be the shootout winner and acknowledged that last year this team would have probably lost the game, but this year’s group is different.

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“Just a different mojo,” admitted Pinto. “I feel like positivity throughout. You know, I think in the second period there, the intermission, pretty upbeat in the room. We knew we were going to come, and I just think overall, the last two weeks, we’ve just had a good kind of mindset going into games.”

Batherson knows learning to win tight games early in the season can have a huge impact going forward.

“We’ve just gotta keep playing the way we’re playing, and the more consistent we are, the better off we’ll be and win more games.”

This is Ottawa’s best start since the 2014-15 season.

There’s no denying this group understands that it will take a team effort to win, especially considering they’re still without defencemen Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub and will now be without William Eklund for an extended period of time.

“It’s a great team effort,” said Tim Stutzle, who scored his fourth of the season. “We knew if we kept playing the same way we were playing in the second that we’d have a chance to win.”

The win was also special for Stutzle as it meant he would be donating $1,872 to CHEO, the children’s hospital in Ottawa, as part of a new initiative he and Thomas Chabot announced Saturday.

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For every Senators win this season the two will donate $1,872 and are encouraging fans to take part in the initiative as well.

“It’s so special,” said Stutzle. “Obviously, it gives you something to fight for even more than just playing hockey. It’s awesome. I mean, you get extra fired up for sure.”

The Senators have three games in four days this week starting Monday with a visit to New Jersey, followed by home games against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday and the New York Islanders Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2026.