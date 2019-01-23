Edmonton Oilers fire Peter Chiarelli

The Edmonton Oilers have parted ways with president of hockey operations and general manager Peter Chiarelli.

Chiarelli took over those roles in April of 2015. He put together the team that ended the Oilers ten-year playoff drought in the spring of 2017. But since then, the Oilers have faltered. They missed the playoffs last year and are currently sitting at 23-24-3 with just five wins in their last 17 games.

Chiarelli made several high profile moves. In June of 2016, he traded forward Taylor Hall to New Jersey for defenceman Adam Larsson. A year later, he traded Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders for Ryan Strome. In November, Strome was traded to the New York Rangers for seldom-used forward Ryan Spooner.

His free agent signings included defenceman Andrej Sekera in 2015 and Milan Lucic in 2016. Sekera has been plagued by injuries the past two seasons. Lucic endured a drought where he scored just twice in 88 games.

Chiarelli has been criticized for not bringing enough skill to the roster. Much of their offence this season has revolved around Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Players which Chiarelli counted on to provide secondary scoring have, for the most part, failed to do so.

On November 20, Chiarelli fired head coach Todd McLellan with the Oilers sitting at 9-10-1. Chiarelli said he believed the team was capable of playing better. However, the same problems have plagued the Oilers under Ken Hitchcock, whose record is 14-14-2.

The Oilers have not named a replacement for Chiarelli, though it’s expected it will someone installed on an interim basis for the rest of the season.