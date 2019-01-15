Milan Lucic regaining scoring touch for Edmonton Oilers

From freezing cold to red hot.

Edmonton Oilers winger Milan Lucic scored twice Monday night against Buffalo, giving him three goals in his last four games. In his previous 88 games, Lucic had scored just twice.

“The mindset has been not thinking or not worry about scoring, just going out there and playing and competing and doing things the right way,” said Lucic. “When you do that, that’s usually when you get rewarded.”

Ken Hitchcock, who is 13-11-2 since taking over as Oilers coach on Nov. 20, has been quick to praise Lucic and deflect criticism of his slump.

“He’s always kind of pumped me up and said a lot of positive things to me,” said Lucic. “Even in our one-on-one meetings, it’s been critical at times, but it’s been good criticism. It’s been almost positive criticism. That’s something I think I’ve always thrived on.”

Recently, Lucic has been spending time on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

“The biggest thing is that he’s been staying really positive,” said Nugent-Hopkins. “He knew that he could contribute in other aspects of the game. That’s what he was doing. He was using his body, getting in on the forecheck, creating a lot of loose pucks for other guys.”

“I’ve had a chance to play a lot with Nuge over the last two-and-a-half years,” said Lucic. “When I first got here, he paid a lot more attention to improving his defensive game. It took a little bit away from his offence. I think last year and this year, he’s been able to combine both of them.”

Centre Colby Cave is expected to make his Oilers debut Wednesday night in Vancouver. Cave, 24, was claimed off waivers from Boston. He has one goal and four assists in 20 games this season.

Hitchcock said Mikko Koskinen will start in net against Vancouver. Forward Kailer Yamamoto (upper body) and defenceman Alex Petrovic (concussion) could return to action.

Joseph Gambardella has been sent to Bakersfield in the AHL.