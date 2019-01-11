Edmonton Oilers tie it late and beat Panthers in shootout

Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers pulled out a 4-3 shootout win over the Florida Panthers Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers had only 18 shots on goal in regulation time but were able to snap a five-game home-ice losing streak.

Florida’s Frank Vatrano netted the game’s first goal when his shot from the right wing went through Edmonton goaltender Cam Talbot. The Oilers pulled even just 26 seconds later. Alex Chiasson dropped it to Darnell Nurse, whose long shot went under Panthers netminder James Reimer.

In the second period, the Panthers’ Denis Malgin took advantage of a turnover to fire home his fifth of the season.

Late in the frame, the Oilers had a two-man advantage for 57 seconds but failed to record a shot on goal. With just 22 seconds left in the session, McDavid found a loose puck in front and tapped in his 25th goal of the season.

With 5:58 left, the Panthers’ Henrik Borgstrom threw the puck in front of the Oilers net. It banked off Oilers defencemen Caleb Jones and then Adam Larsson before settling over the goal line to give the Panthers the lead.

The Oilers pulled Talbot for an extra skater in the last minute. Reimer made a desperate glove save on Leon Draisaitl with 13 seconds left, but Draisaitl got the puck back and set up McDavid for the tying goal with eight seconds to go.

Reimer denied Nurse on a short-range one-timer early in overtime. Oilers forward Toby Rieder had a good look from the slot later, but again Reimer made the stop.

In the shootout, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid scored while Florida missed both their opportunities.

Talbot made 27 saves for the win.

The Oilers (21-20-3) will host Arizona on Saturday.

