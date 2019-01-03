3 points for Connor McDavid as Edmonton Oilers end losing streak

The Edmonton Oilers snapped their six-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 3-1 road win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Arizona’s Brad Richardson scored the only goal of the first period as the Coyotes outshot the Oilers 16-7. Ryan Spooner had the Oilers’ best chance on a wide-open one-timer but was denied by Coyotes goalie Adin Hill.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl tied it early in the second. After winning a faceoff, Draisaitl deflected Adam Larsson’s point shot home for his 22nd goal of the season. Later, Oilers captain Connor McDavid took a pass from Zack Kassian and went in alone, sliding a backhand under Hill to put the Oilers ahead.

Arizona had pressure with Hill pulled in the final minute, but McDavid blocked Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s point shot and sped away for an empty-net goal.

McDavid had two goals and an assist. Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen made 29 saves.

The Oilers (19-18-3) will visit the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

