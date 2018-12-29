San Jose Sharks feast on Edmonton Oilers with 7-4 win

The Edmonton Oilers lost their fifth in a row, getting pummeled 7-4 by the San Jose Sharks Saturday afternoon at Rogers Place.

The Oilers scored first 6:28 into the game. Ty Rattie’s shot hit the inside of the post and wobbled along the goal line.

Sharks goalie Martin Jones swiped it away, but Connor McDavid banged in the rebound for his 20th of the season.

Joonas Donskoi came back only 16 seconds for the Sharks, finishing off a three-on-one.

Tomas Hertl maneuvered around Cam Talbot in front to put the Sharks ahead less than four minutes later.

The Sharks completely dominated the second period, out-shooting the Oilers 16-7 and getting goals from Logan Couture and Erik Karlsson to take a 4-1 lead.

The rout continued in the third. Melker Karlsson scored early in the frame before Couture struck shorthanded.

Caleb Jones got one back for Edmonton, converting a pass in front from Rattie. It was Jones’ first NHL goal. Melker Karlsson scored the Sharks seventh goal.

Leon Draisaitl and McDavid scored late for Edmonton.

The Oilers, 18-17-3, will host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

— More to come…