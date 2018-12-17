Edmonton Oilers
December 17, 2018 12:38 am
Updated: December 17, 2018 12:45 am

Edmonton Oilers can’t push past Canucks

By Radio Host  630CHED

Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser, left, tries to tip the puck as it goes over the net behind Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen, of Finland, during second period NHL hockey action in Vancouver on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

The Vancouver Canucks scored three power play goals on the way to a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night at Rogers Arena.

The Oilers opened the scoring early in the second period. Jujhar Khaira delivered a behind-the-back pass to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who fired a shot past Jacob Markstrom for his 11th goal of the season.

READ MORE: Three points for Connor McDavid as Edmonton Oilers flatten Flyers


Story continues below

The Canucks came back with two power play goals less than three minutes apart. Alex Edler bashed a point shot past Mikko Koskinen, then Brock Boeser scored off the rush with a wrist shot.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers falter in third and lose in OT to Winnipeg Jets

Elias Pettersson ripped a shot over Koskinen’s glove for another power play goal early in the third. Alex Chiasson sniped his 15th of the season with 4:10 left; one-timing a pass from Connor McDavid. Bo Horvat sealed it for Vancouver with an empty net goal with 1:42 left.

McDavid extended his point streak to seven games.

The Canucks went 3/5 on the power play.

The Oilers, 18-13-3, will host St. Louis on Tuesday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alex Chiasson
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Ken Hitchcock
Mikko Koskinen
NHL
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Vancouver Canucks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News