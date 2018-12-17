Edmonton Oilers can’t push past Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks scored three power play goals on the way to a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night at Rogers Arena.

The Oilers opened the scoring early in the second period. Jujhar Khaira delivered a behind-the-back pass to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who fired a shot past Jacob Markstrom for his 11th goal of the season.

The Canucks came back with two power play goals less than three minutes apart. Alex Edler bashed a point shot past Mikko Koskinen, then Brock Boeser scored off the rush with a wrist shot.

Elias Pettersson ripped a shot over Koskinen’s glove for another power play goal early in the third. Alex Chiasson sniped his 15th of the season with 4:10 left; one-timing a pass from Connor McDavid. Bo Horvat sealed it for Vancouver with an empty net goal with 1:42 left.

McDavid extended his point streak to seven games.

The Canucks went 3/5 on the power play.

The Oilers, 18-13-3, will host St. Louis on Tuesday.