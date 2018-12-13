Edmonton Oilers falter in third and lose in OT to Winnipeg Jets

Josh Morrissey scored 41 seconds into overtime giving the Winnipeg Jets a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night.

The Oilers opened the scoring halfway through the first, when Ryan Spooner slid a pass from Leon Draisaitl past Connor Hellebuyck for his third of the season.

The Jets came back with two goals in 1:08. Mathieu Perreault walked in front on a power play and beat Cam Talbot with a backhand. Nik Ehlers had his centering pass deflect in off Kevin Gravel to make it 2-1 Jets.

Patrik Laine extended the Jets lead early in the second period. The Oilers came back with a goal from Darnell Nurse that went in off his skate as he was stopping. After video review, it was ruled Nurse did not kick it in. Connor McDavid earned an assist on the play for his 300th career point.

The Oilers took the lead with two goals 1:37 apart late in the second. Jujhar Khaira chipped home a pass from Jesse Puljujarvi, then Alex Chiasson converted a power play feed from McDavid. It was Chiasson’s 13th goal of the season, tying a career high.

The Jets carried the play in the third and tied it on a Mark Scheifele goal with 10:02 left. The Jets outshot the Oilers 17-2 in the period.

McDavid hit the post 20 seconds into the extra session. Morrissey broke down the left wing and beat Talbot glove side with a wrist shot.

The Oilers, 17-12-3, will host Philadelphia Friday night. Catch the game on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.