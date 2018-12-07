Edmonton Oilers strike early and late to whip Wild

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Wild Friday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers scored three goals in a span of 4:28 to get the game going. Leon Draisaitl converted a pass from McDavid for his 14th of the season. Minnesota goaltender Devan Dubnyk mishandled a bouncing puck, allowing Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to poke in his eighth of the season. Just 58 seconds later, McDavid fired a long wrister for his 15th of the year.

Dubnyk was pulled after allowing three goals on six shots in the first 8:42 of the game. Alex Stalock took over. Marcus Foligno got one back for the Wild before the end of the first.

The Wild started to carry the play in the second period and earned two power play chances. However, Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot turned aside all 14 Wild shots in the frame.

Zack Kassian scored on a long-range wrist shot early in the third to put the Oilers up 4-1. Nino Niederreiter was left alone in front and brought Wild back within two a few minutes later. However, the Oilers put it away with goals from Draisaitl, Alex Chiasson, and Darnell Nurse in the final 10 minutes.

Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira had two assists to extend his point streak to four games. Draisaitl had two goals and an assist. Talbot made 31 saves for his second-straight win.

The Oilers (15-12-2) will host Calgary on Sunday.

