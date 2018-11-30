Edmonton Oilers claim Zykov off waivers from Carolina

Edmonton sports

The Edmonton Oilers continue to tinker with their roster, claiming 23-year-old forward Valentin Zykov off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

The native of St. Petersberg, Russia, made his NHL debut in March of 2017 and has totaled four goals and 11 points in 25 career games. This year with the Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, Zykov has two goals in six games. He registered 33 goals and 54 points in 63 AHL games last season.

He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings 37th overall in 2013 and was traded to Carolina in 2016 for Kris Versteeg. He currently carries a $675,000 salary cap hit.

READ MORE: Oscar Klefbom buries winner late as Edmonton Oilers edge Kings

The Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Saturday. No word yet whether the six-foot, 220-pound winger will make his debut with the team.

