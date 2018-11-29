Oscar Klefbom buries winner late as Edmonton Oilers edge Kings

Oscar Klefbom scored the game-winning goal for the second-straight game as the Edmonton Oilers edged the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 Thursday night at Rogers Place.

LISTEN BELOW: Oscar Klefbom

View link »

Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi poked a loose puck out from under Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick’s glove to open the scoring 1:21 into the game. The Kings challenged for goalie interference, but the goal stood.

Quick was starting for the first time since late October. He missed 12 games with a knee injury.

“It was good to have him back,” said Kings forward Jeff Carter. “On the ice, it speaks for itself.

“He’s a big part of this team and brings a big voice to the room, so it was a disappointment we couldn’t get it done for him tonight.”

Oilers forward Alex Chiasson converted the rebound on a power play eight minutes later for his eleventh goal of the season.

Kings forward Dustin Brown fired a long shot past Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen for his fifth goal in the last three games to put L.A. on the board.

In the final minute of the first, Los Angeles forward Jeff Carter ripped home a one-timer while the Kings were on a two-man advantage.

READ MORE: Koskinen saves, Klefbom scores as Edmonton Oilers beat Dallas Stars in OT

Brown had a breakaway in the second period but couldn’t beat Koskinen five-hole. Brown had another open chance in front less than 17 seconds later. Again, Koskinen came up with the denial.

Just before the four-minute mark of the third, the Kings celebrated a goal by Tyler Toffoli. However, the Oilers challenged for offside. The video review showed L.A. had failed to keep the puck in at the blueline prior to the goal and it was waved off.

“It comes so quick now,” Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock said of the challenge. “Before, you used to have to ask for a water break or whatever to buy time, but it comes right away now — it was 10 seconds and [the video coaches] said, ‘You’ve got to make the challenge.'”

LISTEN BELOW: Oilers Coach Ken Hitchcock

View link »

With 3:02 to go, the Kings’ Alex Iafallo was given a delay of game penalty for shooting the puck over the glass.

“It’d be nice to get a little break like that,” Kings defenceman Drew Doughty said. “But the way you get breaks is by playing better, and I thought that even though we lost, we played with a lot more heart and emotion.”

Klefbom fired a point shot under Quick with 2:20 to go for the game-winner.

“It’s been good timing for my first two goals here,” Klefbom said. He also scored the overtime winner against Dallas on Tuesday night.

“It was a huge win for us and hopefully we can build off this.”

Koskinen made 30 saves to improve to 7-2-1. Quick made 31 saves and is still looking for his first win of the season.

The Oilers (12-11-2) will host Vegas on Saturday.

— With files from 630 CHED’s Brenden Escott and Scott Johnston

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Oilers’ 2018-19 season.