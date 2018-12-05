Cam Talbot gets 100th win with Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers rallied from an early deficit for a 3-2 shootout win Wednesday night in St. Louis.

Cam Talbot made 28 saves and stopped two of three in the shootout to earn his 100th win with the Oilers.

The Blues outshot the Oilers 15-5 in the first and grabbed a 2-0 lead. St. Louis’ Ivan Barbashev was left alone in front and beat Talbot over the right shoulder. Brayden Schenn scored from a sharp angle after taking a rebound off the back boards.

Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said that Talbot, who was making just his second start in eight games, helped the Oilers stay in the game early on.

“It wasn’t our best first period, by any means,” he said.

“Talbs (Talbot) kept us in there with big saves at big moments and, as the game went on, we started to take control and kind of just got back to our game.”

The Oilers turned the tables in the second, outshooting the Blues 17-7 and getting a goal from Nugent-Hopkins just past the four-minute mark. St. Louis thought they had one a couple of minutes later when Zach Sanford beat a down-and-out Talbot, but Vladimir Tarasenko was called for goalie interference. Late in the frame, Talbot stymied Ryan O’Reilly on a breakaway.

With Talbot on the bench for an extra attacker, Oscar Klefbom pounded a point shot past Blues goaltender Jake Allen to tie it up with only 55.2 seconds left in regulation.

The Oilers had a power play in overtime but couldn’t find the winner.

In the shootout, Tyler Bozak scored on the Blues’ first attempt. Nugent-Hopkins scored to even it. Talbot stopped Tarasenko. McDavid plucked one in off the post to give the Oilers the edge. Talbot denied Schenn to end it.

Talbot snapped a personal six-game losing streak.

After the game, Oilers head coach Ken Hitchcock said Talbot and fellow netminder Mikko Koskinen are the backbone of the team.

“We’ve got two really good goalies, who give us a chance to win every night,” he said.

“Now it’s on me to make sure there’s a rhythm moving forward.”

The Oilers (14-12-2) will host Minnesota on Friday.

