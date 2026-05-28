Canada’s Bouchard knocked out of quarterfinals

FRIBOURG – Canadian defenceman Evan Bouchard left Thursday’s quarterfinal against the United States at the world hockey championship after taking a hit to the head.
Bouchard was injured on a high check from U.S. defenceman Ryan Lindgren at 6:12 of the opening period.
Lindgren received a five-minute major for a hit to the head and a game misconduct.
Bouchard appeared unconscious on the ice following the collision.
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The 26-year-old Edmonton Oilers blueliner led all NHL defencemen in scoring last season with 95 points, including 21 goals and 72 assists.
Canada entered the knockout game with a perfect record after winning all seven of its round-robin games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2026.
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