Edmonton Oil Kings bear-ly dressed in Teddy Bear Toss jerseys

On Saturday, the Edmonton Oil Kings will take to the ice looking like they never have before.

The team is going all-in on the teddy bear theme as this year’s jerseys for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game were revealed Monday.

The jerseys make it look like actual teddy bears are wearing cropped fluorescent green hockey uniforms, showing off their furry midriffs. The back of the jersey includes a furry little tail.

The hockey socks have a bear fur pattern as well.

“I think they’re awesome. Change it up a little bit, get a little creative with this,” said Oil Kings captain Trey Fix-Wolansky.

“The tail on the back is a good edition.”

The special jerseys are worn for only one game, during which all bears thrown on the ice by fans, along with all proceeds, support 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

The jerseys will be part of the silent auction on the concourse on Saturday during the game at Rogers Place against the Kamloops Blazers.

When the Oil Kings score their first goal of the game, fans will throw teddy bears onto the ice. Last year’s game produced a team record of over 14,000 bears.

“It means that every child that we give to is able to get some form of a teddy pear or soft plush animal in their gift packages because of the amount we get from this particular event,” said 630 CHED Santas Anonymous executive director Lana Nordlund.

“Last year, I was on the ice for the goal. It’s so exciting to see all the bears flying down.

“Sometimes, a little scary because there are big bags of 10, 20 teddy bears coming down and you have to get out of the way,” said Fix-Wolansky.

There are still a few tickets remaining for the game at oilkings.ca.

