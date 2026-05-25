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Sports

Oilers sign Raty to one-year, two-way contract

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2026 2:40 pm
1 min read
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EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Aku Raty to a one-year, two-way contract worth US$850,000 at the NHL level, the team announced Monday.

The 24-year-old from Oulu, Finland, led his Finnish Liiga team Karpat with 57 points (20 goals, 37 assists) during the 2025-26 season.

He finished tied for seventh in the league in points and recorded a plus/minus rating of plus-8 with 36 penalty minutes.

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Originally selected 151st overall in the 2019 NHL draft by the Arizona Coyotes, Raty has played one NHL game, recording an assist in Arizona’s 5-2 win over the Oilers on April 17, 2024.

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He has played in 120 games over two seasons in the American Hockey League, tallying 69 points with a minus-3 rating and 63 penalty minutes with the Tucson Roadrunners and Rockford IceHogs.

Internationally, Raty represented Finland at the world junior hockey championship in 2020 and 2021, totalling four goals and two assists and helping Finland win bronze in his second appearance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.

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