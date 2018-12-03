Edmonton Oilers come up dry in Dallas

The Edmonton Oilers’ three-game winning streak came to an end Monday night with a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars.

The Oilers were playing without Connor McDavid who sat out with an illness, ending the forward’s consecutive games-played streak at 222.

The Oilers outshot the Stars 9-4 in the first period, but Dallas scored the frame’s only goal. Mattias Janmark broke his stick on a shot attempt, but he got enough on the puck to send it in front to Jason Dickinson, who scored his fifth of the season.

There was no scoring in the second period. Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen stopped Devin Shore on a Stars power play with nine minutes left in the period, then denied Jamie Benn from point blank less than two minutes later.

Brett Ritchie made it 2-0 for the Stars early in the third. With Oilers forward Zack Kassian in the box for interference, Benn tallied on a power play deflection. Shortly after, Kassian was hit with a 10-minute misconduct.

After the game, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said he thought the team had a lot of fight through the first 40 minutes, but couldn’t continue that momentum into the third period.

“We played solid for, maybe the first two periods,” he said. “Then we got the second goal against and our heads sunk down on us a little bit, and it’s hard to get out of it.”

With 10:59 to go, Alex Chiasson’s hit from behind on Dallas forward Jason Spezza set off a skirmish, highlighted by a fight between Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and Shore.

The Oilers’ Jujhar Khaira broke a 40-game goalless drought when he slammed in his own rebound late in the third.

The Oilers went on a power play with 2:45 left, but the Stars’ Esa Lindell iced it with a shorthanded, empty-net goal.

Oilers head coach Ken Hitchcock said the team wasn’t sure if McDavid would be playing until just before puck drop, but the team still needs to be able to win games without one player.

“To me, we were either above the bar with a lot of guys, or below the bar — nothing in between,” he said. “That’s not conducive to winning hockey games.”

The Oilers (13-12-2) will visit St. Louis on Wednesday.

