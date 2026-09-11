Canucks’ Boeser sees an inspired Pettersson

Send this page to someone via email

LAS VEGAS – Brock Boeser had an unfortunate front-row seat for his friend and teammate’s struggles.

The Vancouver Canucks winger is also convinced Elias Pettersson is doing all he can to rediscover a breathtaking on-ice mojo that earned him the biggest contract in franchise history.

“Seems like he’s in a great headspace,” Boeser said of the 27-year-old Swedish centre at this week’s NHL/NHLPA player media tour. “Way better than the last few years.”

Pettersson burst onto the North American scene in 2018-19, earning Calder Trophy honours as the league’s rookie of the year with 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists) across 71 games.

He continued that rise and then exploded with a 102-point campaign that included a career-high 39 goals in 2022-23.

Pettersson had a great start to the following season with 75 points (29 goals, 46 assists) in 63 games to pave the way for an eight-year, US$92.8-million extension that carried an $11.6-million average annual value and a full no-movement clause.

Story continues below advertisement

It didn’t take long before the wheels fell off — for both Pettersson and the Canucks.

He added 14 more points to close out the regular schedule as Vancouver finished first in the Pacific Division, but a nagging knee injury saw his playoff production dip to one goal and five assists in 13 contests as the Canucks fell to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the teams’ second-round series.

Things went from bad to worse when Vancouver reconvened the following September. Pettersson and fiery centre J.T. Miller butted heads in a relationship that grew increasingly fractured.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The issues festered and came to a head before the latter was traded to the New York Rangers in January 2025. Pettersson’s stat line, meanwhile, cratered with just 45 points in 64 games.

Story continues below advertisement

That downward trend continued this past season with a second consecutive 15-goal output that ended with just 51 points in 74 games for a team that finished a distant last in the overall standings in a term accented by the trade of captain and star defenceman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild.

The wiry six-foot-two, 176-pound Pettersson averaged 1.03 points per game before inking his big-money agreement, and just 0.70 since.

“It’s obviously been a rough couple of years,” Boeser said.

Vancouver cleaned house upstairs and behind the bench this off-season.

Franchise legends Henrik and Daniel Sedin were promoted to co-presidents of hockey operations to lead what could be a long rebuild. Manny Malhotra was hired as head coach and Ryan Johnson is now in the general manager’s chair.

Boeser sees an opportunity for Pettersson — a re-energized player at informal skates ahead of training camp next week.

“It’s just a fresh start,” said Boeser, who’s 29 and also signed through 2031-32. “He really needs to take advantage of it … try and put everything aside and just focus on what he can do.”

Boeser, meanwhile, is eyeing an increased leadership role with a peach-fuzzed group set to again navigate deep NHL waters.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have to take a big step in that role,” he said. “Be a guy that the younger guys can lean on and talk to, be there for them and set an example.”

Boeser is also realistic about where the organization is on its trajectory.

“The last couple of years went from super high to super low, so it’s been difficult,” he said. “But I think just with the new changes, it gives me hope. You don’t know how long it will take.

“You never know what can really happen in this league.”

DIG IN

Malhotra, a former Canucks centre who suited up alongside the Sedins, spent three seasons as a Vancouver assistant and four more with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the same role before spending the last two leading the American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks.

“High on work ethic,” Boeser said. “He’s going to hold you accountable.”

FAMILY BUSINESS

Vancouver drafted Caleb Malhotra with the No. 3 pick at June’s NHL draft.

Boeser doesn’t know much about the coach’s son, who will play his 2026-27 season at Boston University in the NCAA, but is excited to eventually get him in the fold.

Story continues below advertisement

“I heard he’s a stud,” Boeser said. “Whatever helps our organization get better.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2026.