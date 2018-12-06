Edmonton Oilers put Drake Caggiula on injured reserve

The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward Drake Caggiula on injured reserve.

Caggiula, who has 10 points in 23 games this season, missed Wednesday’s 3-2 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues with a hand injury.

Also on Thursday, the Oilers activated Valentin Zykov and called up Cooper Marody from Bakersfield in the AHL. Patrick Russell has been sent back to Bakersfield.

Zykov, 23, was claimed off waivers from Carolina on Friday. He’d been waiting for visa clearance to play in Canada.

“Looking through the analytical glass of what we need, he fits. Exactly what we need, he fits,” Oilers head coach Ken Hitchcock said of Zykov on Saturday.

“His analytics pop up strongly where exactly we need to go. He scores from short range. He’s got a quick stick in close. He fights for position. He holds ice in areas where we need more help.”

The Oilers, who are 5-2-1 under Hitchcock, will host Minnesota on Friday.