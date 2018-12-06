Edmonton Oilers
December 6, 2018 5:58 pm
Updated: December 6, 2018 6:01 pm

Edmonton Oilers put Drake Caggiula on injured reserve

By Radio Host  630CHED

Montreal Canadiens' Charles Hudon (54) skates past as Edmonton Oilers' Drake Caggiula (91) celebrates a goal during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday November 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A A

The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward Drake Caggiula on injured reserve.

Caggiula, who has 10 points in 23 games this season, missed Wednesday’s 3-2 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues with a hand injury.

READ MORE: Cam Talbot gets 100th win with Edmonton Oilers

Also on Thursday, the Oilers activated Valentin Zykov and called up Cooper Marody from Bakersfield in the AHL. Patrick Russell has been sent back to Bakersfield.

Story continues below

Zykov, 23, was claimed off waivers from Carolina on Friday. He’d been waiting for visa clearance to play in Canada.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers come up dry in Dallas

“Looking through the analytical glass of what we need, he fits. Exactly what we need, he fits,” Oilers head coach Ken Hitchcock said of Zykov on Saturday.

“His analytics pop up strongly where exactly we need to go. He scores from short range. He’s got a quick stick in close. He fights for position. He holds ice in areas where we need more help.”

The Oilers, who are 5-2-1 under Hitchcock, will host Minnesota on Friday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cooper marody
Drake Caggiula
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Ken Hitchcock
NHL
patrick russell
Rogers Place
valentin zykov

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News