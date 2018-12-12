Edmonton Oilers’ Klefbom placed on injured reserve; Cagguila activated

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom has been bitten by the injury bug again. Klefbom left Tuesday night’s 6-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche after taking a shot to the hand in the second period and has been placed on the injured reserve list.

After the game, head coach Ken Hitchock warned that it would be a lengthy injury for Klefbom.

“He’s got a hand injury and he’s going to be out weeks not days,” Hitchcock said. “We will probably have a further evaluation once we get back to Edmonton but I would say weeks for sure and then we’ll see from there.”

Last year, Klefbom’s season ended in March because of a shoulder injury which required surgery. In 31 games this season, Klefbom leads all Oilers defenseman in scoring with three goals, 12 assists, for 15 points.

The Oilers have activated forward Drake Cagguila off injured reserve, he’s missed the last three games with a hand injury.

Forward Cooper Marody has been assigned to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

The Oilers end their two-game road trip Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets. Puck drop is at 6 p.m., 630 CHED will have the Face-Off Show at 4:30 p.m.