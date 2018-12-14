Three points for Connor McDavid as Edmonton Oilers flatten Flyers

The Edmonton Oilers won their sixth straight home game, topping the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 Friday night at Rogers Place.

After a scrambly start to the game, the Oilers opened the scoring at 12:37 of the first. Leon Draisaitl sent a pass in front to Alex Chiasson, who sniped his career high 14th goal of the season. Connor McDavid earned the other assist to stretch his point streak to six games.

The Oilers killed off a four-minute high sticking penalty to Drake Caggiula early in the second period.

Later, Draisaitl was stopped in tight. The rebound went behind the net to McDavid, who scored by banking the puck in off Flyers goalie Anthony Stolarz. Just 1:31 later, Adam Larsson wristed home his first of the season to make it 3-0.

Sean Couturier put the Flyers on the board with a deflection goal with 9:57 left in the third. McDavid sealed it with an empty netter in the final minute.

Mikko Koskinen made 31 saves to improve to 7-0 on home ice. McDavid had two goals and an assist. Draisaitl had three assists.

The Oilers, 18-12-3, will visit Vancouver on Sunday night.