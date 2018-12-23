Edmonton Oilers latest to lose to Lightning

Steve Stamkos and Tyler Johnson had two goals each as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 Saturday night at Rogers Place.

The Lightning are 11-0-1 in their last 12 games. The Oilers have lost three in a row.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring just past the halfway point of the first period, finishing off a pass from Connor McDavid. McDavid earned his 200th career assist on the play. Stamkos tied it late in the first when he zipped a power play one-timer past Mikko Koskinen.

Alex Chiasson restored the Oilers’ lead with a power play goal early in the second. He deflected a Darnell Nurse point shot for his 16th of the season. Nikita Kucherov buried a wrist shot on a breakaway to make it 2-2 with 7:00 left in the frame. Just 1:32 later, J.T. Miller tapped in a goal mouth pass to put Tampa Bay ahead.

Johnson banged in a rebound to extend their lead before the third period was five minutes old. Leon Draisaitl came right back with a power play snipe two minutes later. The Oilers had another power play shortly after but couldn’t muster the tying goal. Stamkos tallied his second of the night with 4:57 left. Johnson added a late empty-netter.

Kucherov had a goal and four assists. McDavid had three assists. Koskinen suffered his first loss on home ice, having been 7-0 at Rogers Place prior to the game.

The Oilers, 18-15-3, will host Vancouver on Thursday.