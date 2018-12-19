Edmonton Oilers Jujhar Khaira suspended for 2 games

Edmonton Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira has been handed a two-game suspension for cross-checking St. Louis Blues defenceman Vince Dunn Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

Khaira will miss the Oilers home games against Tampa Bay on Saturday and against Vancouver on Dec. 27.

With about 11 minutes to go in the third period, Khaira body checked Dunn in the corner. Dunn retaliated with a cross-check on Khaira, who responded with a cross-check to Dunn’s head.

“It is also important to note that illegal actions by one player do not mean that their opponent can retaliate however they see fit,” said the NHL Department of Player Safety in a video explaining the suspension.

Dunn was fined $1942.20, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.