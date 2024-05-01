Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers look to advance to 2nd round of NHL playoffs

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 9:36 am
2 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.
The Edmonton Oilers can secure a place in the second round of the NHL playoffs with a win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Game 5 of the Oilers/Kings first-round series goes at 8 p.m. at Rogers Place.

The Oilers hold a 3-1 series lead after winning both of their games in California, allowing just one goal in Games 3 and 4.

“In the third period, they definitely had their pushes and for the guys being able to block shots and do whatever it takes to get the win, I think it’s a big confidence boost and it shows ourselves that we know how to win those types of games,” goaltender Stuart Skinner said following practice in Edmonton Tuesday.

“You have to be comfortable playing those types of situations, those types of games,” Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse said.

The Oilers are looking to be on the attack more often in Game 5, after managing just 13 shots in Game 4. That ties a team record for the fewest shots in a playoff game.

“We’ve got to get on our toes a little bit more and attack a little bit more again and present them a little bit more of a challenge in terms of defending,” said forward Leon Draisaitl.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch agrees.

“I’d like to spend some more time in the offensive zone and if we can break the puck out, make better passes, we won’t have to defend as much,” he said.

While the Oilers are one win away from eliminating the Kings for the third straight post-season, the series isn’t over yet. Since 2019, four teams have come back from 3-1 series deficits.

“Obviously, they had a really good push there on home ice in Game 4 and they’re going to have a really good push coming here (Wednesday) night,” Nurse said.

“For us, it’s going to be important that we come out, we get on the front leg and try to dictate the play.”

There are still tickets available to Wednesday night’s game. And as always, fans can attend outdoor watch parties in Ice District, both in the Ice District Plaza and at the Fan Park. Admission is free and the gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Oilers alumni Ales Hemsky will be signing autographs at the plaza between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

