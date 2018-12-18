Edmonton Oilers give up winning goal after controversial video review decision in game against Blues

The St. Louis Blues scored three times in the third, one of them on a controversial video review decision, to down the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers’ six-game home ice winning streak came to an end with the loss.

The Blues had the better of the play in the first period, earning a 13-8 edge in shots and a 1-0 lead on a goal by David Perron. He rifled a shot just inside the post for his 11th of the season at 8:12.

Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi had the only goal of the second period. Jujhar Khaira twisted free in the corner and fed Puljujarvi for a one-timer from the circle. It was Puljujarvi’s third goal of the season. The Blues challenged the play for the Oilers being offside on the zone entry, but the goal stood after video review. Caleb Jones had the second assist for his first NHL point.

“They made the right call,” Blues coach Craig Berube said after the game. “The guy would have had to touch the puck while the guy was still on the ice changing there.

“We thought he had the one foot but he didn’t, so it was the right call by linesman.”

The Blues went ahead 2:19 into the third. The Oilers appeared to have survived a goal-mouth scramble, but after video review, it was ruled the puck was jammed over the line while under Cam Talbot’s pad. The Oilers unsuccessfully challenged for goalie interference. The goal was awarded to Patrick Maroon.

“I just saw it laying there,” Maroon said. “I kinda jammed away and right when I hit it, I could tell it went right in.

“I made sure to tell Kyle [Rehman] to look at it because I was anxious.”

The Oilers unsuccessfully challenged for goalie interference.

“When they called it a goal, I thought for sure it would be called back,” Talbot said. “[The referee] came up to me — give him credit — and he said that he thought the puck crossed the line before my pad was pushed and gave me an explanation.”

“The way it was explained to us was that [Maroon] pushed on the puck, he didn’t push on the pad — the pad happened to go with the puck,” Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock said.

“They said they had an overhead view that said the puck was in before the push started. The look we had was different.”

Later, Khaira leveled Vince Dunn with a big hit. Dunn retaliated with a crosscheck, and Khaira came right back with a crosscheck to Dunn’s head. Khaira was given a five-minute penalty and ejected from the game while Dunn took a two-minute minor. The Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko scored on the power play to make it 3-1. Brayden Schenn added an empty net goal for St. Louis with 1:51 left.

Khaira has eight points in nine games. The Oilers were 0 for 5 on the power play.

“I don’t think we gave them too many great entries. Obviously, with (Connor) McDavid’s speed, he gets into the zone pretty easily with control,” Blues goaltender Jake Allen said of the Oilers’ power play. “To be able to get the puck out of his hands a little bit gives us a little bit more time, and he’s the best player in the league for a reason, so I think we honed in on him a little bit.”

“Our movement across the top [on the power play] is too slow, both with our feet and our puck movement,” Hitchcock said. “It allows teams to recover. We’re in the zone but not much is going on.”

The Oilers (18-14-3) will host Tampa Bay Saturday night.

–With files from 630 CHED’s Brenden Escott and Scott Johnston

