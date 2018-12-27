Edmonton Oilers stumble early and lose to Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks scored four first-period goals on their way to a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers have lost four straight.

The Canucks scored on their first two shots of the game to lead 2-0 just 6:25 in. Tyler Motte and Brock Boeser had the goals.

The Oilers came back with a power play marker from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. However, Vancouver scored on their final two shots of the period as well, getting tallies from Elias Pettersson and Antoine Roussel in the final 1:12 of the period.

Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen allowed four goals on six shots and was replaced by Cam Talbot to start the second.

The Oilers carried the play in the second period with Leon Draisaitl picking the corner for a power play goal. Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi hit the post on a deflection, and captain Connor McDavid missed on a backhand attempt on a breakaway.

Talbot held the Oilers in it by stopping two two-on-ones in less than 30 seconds halfway through the third, as he turned away the Canucks’ Jake Virtanen and Motte. However, the Oilers couldn’t break through against Jacob Markstrom, who finished the night with 30 saves.

Oilers forward Alex Chiasson left the game in the first period and didn’t return after taking a shot off the foot.

Talbot stopped all 14 shots he faced. McDavid had two assists. Draisaitl had a goal and an assist.

The Oilers (18-16-3) will host San Jose Saturday afternoon.

