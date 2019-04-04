Draisaitl gets to 49 goals but Edmonton Oilers lose to Sharks

Leon Draisaitl moved closer to a 50-goal season, but his Edmonton Oilers lost 3-2 to the San Jose Sharks Thursday night at Rogers Place.

It was the final home game of the season for the Oilers, who are 0-4-1 in their last five.

With the Oilers shorthanded early, Draisaitl stole the puck in the neutral zone and went in on a breakaway. He beat Aaron Dell five-hold with a backhand for his 48th goal of the season. Marcus Sorensen converted a pass from Joe Thornton to tie it. Brent Burns scored off a face-off 1:12 later, and the Sharks were up 2-1 after one.

Draisaitl scored again early in the second, sliding a shot from the right side past Dell. With 1:12 left in the first, San Jose scored off a face-off again. Gustav Nyquist deflected Burns’ point shot to make it 3-2 Sharks after two.

Draisaitl had a couple of chances for his 50th in the third but was turned away by Dell.

The Oilers, 34-38-9, will end the regular season in Calgary on Saturday.