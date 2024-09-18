Menu

Health

Ontario sports minister, ex-CFL player Lumsden will donate brain to concussion research

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2024 2:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Raising awareness about the impact of concussions'
Raising awareness about the impact of concussions
WATCH: Raising awareness about the impact of concussions – Sep 27, 2023
Ontario sports minister Neil Lumsden will donate his brain to concussion research.

Lumsden, a former Canadian Football League star, announced Wednesday at Varsity Stadium he’ll be donating his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada (CLFC) to assist with research on brain injuries.

Brain donations are important for gaining insight into the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a neurodegenerative disease linked to repetitive head trauma.

Lumsden, 71, of London, Ont., won a Vanier Cup with the University of Ottawa in 1975.

He went on to play 10 CFL seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (1976-78), Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1978-79) and Edmonton (1980-85), where he won three Grey Cups.

Click to play video: 'Provincial Concussion Awareness Day'
Provincial Concussion Awareness Day
Lumsden added a fourth CFL title as Hamilton’s general manager in 1999.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

