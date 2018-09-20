Another shot for Ryan McLeod as Edmonton Oilers host Jets

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will all make their pre-season debuts Thursday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Winnipeg Jets.

McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins will play with Ty Rattie, who scored twice with other linemates Tuesday in Vancouver. The trio looked together the final 12 games of last season.

“He wants to prove himself,” Nugent-Hopkins said of Rattie. “He’s prepared. He’s focused this year as well.”

2018 second-round draft pick Ryan McLeod will suit up once again. After playing with fellow youngsters Kailer Yamamoto and Tyler Benson in the first two games, he’ll on a line with Jujhar Khaira and Jesse Puljujarvi.

“He’s going to get some veteran-type players with him,” head coach Todd McLellan said. “He’s shown very well. Tremendous instincts offensively and through the neutral zone. Like all young players, he’ll have to polish some things up in the neutral zone.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Rattie

Lucic – Draisaitl – Rieder

Khaira – McLeod – Puljujarvi

Chiasson – Marody – Aberg

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Bouchard

Garrison – Bear

Talbot

Koskinen

Catch the Oilers and Jets on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game will start at 7 p.m.