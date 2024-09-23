Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Lethbridge Hurricanes among 5 WHL teams bidding to host 2026 Memorial Cup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2024 3:47 pm
1 min read
The Memorial Cup trophy is carried onto the ice prior to the first game of the Memorial Cup championship between the Hamilton Bulldogs and the host Saint John Sea Dogs in Saint John, N.B. on Monday, June 20, 2022. View image in full screen
The Memorial Cup trophy is carried onto the ice prior to the first game of the Memorial Cup championship between the Hamilton Bulldogs and the host Saint John Sea Dogs in Saint John, N.B. on Monday, June 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Five Western Hockey League teams — including four Canadian clubs — are vying to host the Memorial Cup in 2026.

The Canadian Hockey League announced Monday that the Brandon Wheat Kings, Kelowna Rockets, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers and Spokane Chiefs have all submitted formal bids to host the league’s championship tournament.

The teams will formally present their bid to a selection committee, which will evaluate the proposals based on business operations, local atmosphere/community engagement, event logistics, and hockey operations.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The winner is expected to be announced in December 2024.

Hosting guarantees a team a spot in the tournament, alongside the champions of the WHL, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

The 2025 Memorial Cup will be played in Rimouski, Que., from May 22 to June 1.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kelowna Rockets GM on 2026 Memorial Cup Bid'
Kelowna Rockets GM on 2026 Memorial Cup Bid
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices