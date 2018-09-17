Edmonton Oilers sign Darnell Nurse to $3.2M deal

The Edmonton Oilers have come to an agreement with restricted free agent Darnell Nurse on a new deal.

The 23-year-old defenceman has inked a two year contract worth $3.2 million per season.

Nurse played in all 82 games for the Oilers last season. He recorded 26 points, six goals and was +15. The numbers were all career highs for the young blueliner, but the Oilers were never a factor in the playoff race.

“I think we’re reminded every day of how last year went,” he said. “We definitely want to have a big step this year. We want to have a big step as a team.

“It’s exciting for me to get back on the ice and I know we’re capable of a lot better than last year.”

Nurse said he wouldn’t participate in training camp without a new contact. He flew back to Toronto Wednesday night on the eve of camp.

“It was a matter of time,” Nurse said. “At first, I thought it would be done before camp, and then once camp started, it probably went a little faster. I was losing my mind a little bit sitting at home and not being on the ice.”

The new deal is viewed as a “bridge contact” to a longer, more lucrative deal.

The Oilers started training camp last week and will be play their first pre-season game Monday night against the Calgary Flames.

