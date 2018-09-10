Edmonton Oilers
September 10, 2018 7:21 pm
Updated: September 10, 2018 7:23 pm

Alex Chiasson signs tryout deal with Edmonton Oilers

By Radio Host  630CHED

WATCH ABOVE: The Edmonton Oilers are back on the ice after a disappointing season.

Alex Chiasson will attend Edmonton Oilers training camp on a professional tryout contract.

Chiasson, 27, won the Stanley Cup last season with the Washington Capitals. He had 18 points in 61 regular season games and two points in 16 playoff games.

The 6’4,” 208-pound forward has played 381 NHL games, putting up 124 points. He was drafted 38th overall by Dallas in 2009.

The Oilers will also have Scottie Upshall and Jason Garrison in camp on PTOs.

