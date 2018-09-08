On the ice or in the studio, Cooper Marody hopes to be a hit with Edmonton Oilers

Cooper Marody is hoping to hit the right note as he goes through Edmonton Oilers rookie camp. It’s a challenge he knows about whether he’s on the ice or in the recording studio.

“I play guitar, piano, and I sing and write songs,” Marody said. “My mentors are big on being a multi-dimensional person and not being just a hockey person. That doesn’t take away from your work ethic, but you need a break from hockey.

“That helps me become a better hockey player because I’m not stressing about it 24/7.”

Marody, 21, describes his style as pop country. He didn’t bring his guitar to Edmonton, but did work on his music over the summer.

“I have people in Nashville that I work with musically. I went down there a few times this summer to work on some stuff on weekends between training and skating,” said Marody. “I sang at an event with close to 1,000 people at Michigan for student-athletes. That was probably one of my only real big performances thus far.”

Most people at Michigan will remember him for his hockey performances. He had 51 points in 40 games last season to lead the Big 10 in scoring. Marody was traded to the Oilers from Philadelphia for a third-round draft pick in March. He finished his season with three points in three games for the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

“I think his experience in Bakersfield at the end of the year really helped him. He learned what it’s like to play in a man’s league,” said Condors coach Jay Woodcroft.”

“I think I’m really skilled with the puck and see the ice really well and have the ability to make plays,” said Marody.

The Oilers rookies will visit the Calgary Flames rookies Sunday afternoon. The game will be carried on 630 CHED with pre-game coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. The game starts at 2 p.m.