Darnell Nurse skating, waiting for new deal with Edmonton Oilers

Darnell Nurse has recently been on the ice with several of his Edmonton Oilers teammates for informal skates at Rogers Place.

But if he’s still without a contract when training camp starts for real in less than two weeks, what happens then?

“I wouldn’t come to camp without a contract,” Nurse said on Wednesday. “Hopefully we get something done before camp so I can be out there [on the] first day. That’s the goal.”

Nurse, 23, has been a restricted free agent since the end of June. It seemed like a slam dunk that the Oilers would ink him to a two-year deal as a bridge to a longer, more lucrative contract down the road.

“Going through it the first time, you think something will be done right away, but it’s an educating process,” Nurse explained.

Nurse, who had 26 points in 82 games last season, became even more valuable to the Oilers when Andrej Sekera suffered a torn Achilles tendon earlier this summer. However, the Oilers don’t have the cap space to pay Nurse much more than $3 million per season. So the waiting continues.

“No update,” Nurse said. “It’s good to be here and good to be skating with the guys. It’s an organization I want to be a part of.”

