July 17, 2018 3:28 pm
Updated: July 17, 2018 3:31 pm

Evan Bouchard signs entry-level deal with Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers select defenceman Evan Bouchard 10th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Friday, June 22, 2018.

The Edmonton Oilers have signed their first round pick from this year’s NHL Entry Draft.

Tenth overall selection Evan Bouchard has agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers.

Bouchard, 18, has played the last three seasons for the London Knights in the OHL. Last season, he had 25 goals and 87 points in 67 regular season games.

He was a finalist for the OHL’s Defenceman of the Year and Most Valuable Player.

 

