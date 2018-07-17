Evan Bouchard signs entry-level deal with Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have signed their first round pick from this year’s NHL Entry Draft.

Tenth overall selection Evan Bouchard has agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers draft Evan Bouchard tenth overall

Bouchard, 18, has played the last three seasons for the London Knights in the OHL. Last season, he had 25 goals and 87 points in 67 regular season games.

READ MORE: Evan Bouchard plays hero for the London Knights in Erie

He was a finalist for the OHL’s Defenceman of the Year and Most Valuable Player.