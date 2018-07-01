Kyle Brodziak returns to Edmonton Oilers as free agency begins

The Edmonton Oilers are welcoming back centre Kyle Brodziak.

Brodziak, 34, has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Oilers worth $2.3 million.

Brodziak had 33 points in 81 games for the St. Louis Blues last season. He was drafted by the Oilers in 2003 and went on to play 175 games with Edmonton.

The Oilers also reportedly inked depth defenceman Kevin Gravel.

Gravel, 26, has played 70 NHL games, all with the Los Angeles Kings.

In 2017/18, he played in 16 games and had three assists. He was drafted 148th overall by the Kings in 2010.