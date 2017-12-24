Sports
December 24, 2017 6:17 am

St. Louis Blues sink Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena

By News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. The Vancouver Canucks lost 3-1 to the St. Louis Blues Saturday night.

Jim Mone / Associated Press
A A

The Vancouver Canucks fell 3-1 to the St. Louis Blues at home Saturday night.

Brock Boeser scored Vancouver’s only goal.

Patrik Berglund, Kyle Brodziak and Alexander Steen all scored for St. Louis.

READ MORE: San Jose Sharks sink Vancouver Canucks in overtime

Boeser did earn the distinction of being the first Canucks rookie to score 20 goals since Daniel Sedin, and is the fastest to have gotten there.

Vancouver will next host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, Dec. 28.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blues
Canucks
Hockey
NHL
St. Louis
St. Louis Blues
Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News