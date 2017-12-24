St. Louis Blues sink Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena
The Vancouver Canucks fell 3-1 to the St. Louis Blues at home Saturday night.
Brock Boeser scored Vancouver’s only goal.
Patrik Berglund, Kyle Brodziak and Alexander Steen all scored for St. Louis.
Boeser did earn the distinction of being the first Canucks rookie to score 20 goals since Daniel Sedin, and is the fastest to have gotten there.
Vancouver will next host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, Dec. 28.
