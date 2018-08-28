Edmonton Oilers
August 28, 2018 6:43 pm
Updated: August 28, 2018 6:45 pm

Defenceman Jason Garrison signs on for tryout with Edmonton Oilers

By Radio Host  630CHED

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jason Garrison (5) beats Vancouver Canucks center Nick Bonino (13) to a loose puck behind the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015, in Tampa, Fla.

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
A A

Defenceman Jason Garrison will be competing for a spot on the Edmonton Oilers blue line.

Garrison, 33, has signed a professional tryout with the Oilers. The left shot defenceman has played 538 NHL games with Florida, Vancouver, Tampa Bay and Vegas.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ Andrej Sekera is out ‘indefinitely,’ team says


Story continues below

Garrison was claimed by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft. After playing four games for them early in the season, he was placed on waivers in late October. He was back up with Vegas for four more games in late January and early February. He finished the 2017/18 NHL season with one assist in eight games.

He spent most of the campaign with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, racking up eight goals and 20 assists in 58 games.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers sign free agent defenceman Jerabek to 1-year contract

The Oilers are looking for someone to shore up their defence in the wake of Andrej Sekera’s off-season Achilles tendon injury. Last week, they signed Jakub Jerabek to a one-year contract.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Andrej Sekera
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers Garrison
Edmonton Oilers Jason Garrison
Edmonton Oilers professional tryout
Edmonton sports
Garrison Oilers
garrison pto
Jason Garrison
NHL
oilers
Oilers defence

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News