Defenceman Jason Garrison signs on for tryout with Edmonton Oilers

Defenceman Jason Garrison will be competing for a spot on the Edmonton Oilers blue line.

Garrison, 33, has signed a professional tryout with the Oilers. The left shot defenceman has played 538 NHL games with Florida, Vancouver, Tampa Bay and Vegas.

Garrison was claimed by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft. After playing four games for them early in the season, he was placed on waivers in late October. He was back up with Vegas for four more games in late January and early February. He finished the 2017/18 NHL season with one assist in eight games.

He spent most of the campaign with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, racking up eight goals and 20 assists in 58 games.

The Oilers are looking for someone to shore up their defence in the wake of Andrej Sekera’s off-season Achilles tendon injury. Last week, they signed Jakub Jerabek to a one-year contract.