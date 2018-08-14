Edmonton Oilers’ Andrej Sekera is out ‘indefinitely,’ team says
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera is out “indefinitely,” the team said in a tweet on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old tore his Achilles tendon during an off-season training session. The team said he underwent successful surgery to repair the tear, but now there’s no timeline for his return.
This is the second time in as many years that Sekera has been unable to play due to an injury. He tore his ACL during a playoff game against the Anaheim Ducks on May 5, 2017. He missed the first half of the 2017-18 season, but was back on the ice on Dec. 21.
Sekera posted eight points in 32 games for the Oilers through the 2017-18 season.
The Oilers regular season kicks off on Oct. 6 in New Jersey as they take on the Devils.
