Edmonton Oilers’ Andrej Sekera is out ‘indefinitely,’ team says

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera is out “indefinitely,” the team said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old tore his Achilles tendon during an off-season training session. The team said he underwent successful surgery to repair the tear, but now there’s no timeline for his return.

#Oilers d-man Andrej Sekera underwent successful surgery today to repair a torn Achilles tendon. Sekera was injured during an off-season training session & will be sidelined indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/Wum0OS6ZFb — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 14, 2018

This is the second time in as many years that Sekera has been unable to play due to an injury. He tore his ACL during a playoff game against the Anaheim Ducks on May 5, 2017. He missed the first half of the 2017-18 season, but was back on the ice on Dec. 21.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera ready to return from torn ACL

Sekera posted eight points in 32 games for the Oilers through the 2017-18 season.

The Oilers regular season kicks off on Oct. 6 in New Jersey as they take on the Devils.