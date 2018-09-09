Edmonton Oilers’ rookie squad loses opening game against Calgary Flames 7-3

The Edmonton Oilers’ rookies saw their opening game of camp slip away in the second period, losing 7-3 to the Flames’ rookies in Calgary.

Dillon Dube opened the scoring for the Flames when he snapped a shot past Stuart Skinner. The Oilers tied it with 2:10 left in the frame when Evan Bouchard pounded a point shot past Tyler Parsons. Bouchard was taken 10th overall by the Oilers in this summer’s draft.

Parsons stymied several good Oilers chances in the first period and kept up the strong play in the second. His best save was a denial of Kailer Yamamoto in tight with 11:50 to go in the session. Less than two minutes later, former Edmonton Oil King Brett Pollock took a rebound off the back boards and tucked in a wrap around.

The Flames added two more before the end of the second. Andrew Mangiapane tallied with 5:19 to go. In the final minute, Jake Christiansen earned a breakaway out of the penalty box and beat Skinner to make it 4-1.

Dylan Wells took over in goal for the Oilers in the third and was beaten by Juuso Valimaki and Glenn Gawdin. Caleb Jones and Cooper Marody netted late replies for the Oilers, while Pollock added one more for the Flames.

The Oilers rookies will take on the MacEwan/NAIT all-stars Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place.

Catch the game on 630 CHED.

