Edmonton Oilers season ticket prices remain unchanged for 2019-20 campaign

The Edmonton Oilers are not increasing the price of season seats for the 2019-2020 season.

The Oilers made the announcement in a letter to season ticket holders, which included an explanation for the decision, primarily centred around another disappointing season that saw the team miss the playoffs for the 12th time in 13 seasons.

“It was certainly a frustrating season for all Oilers fans,” the letter read.

“We can say things will be different and that better days are ahead, but we understand you have heard that before. We need to deliver on the ice and reward your loyalty by getting the Oilers into the playoffs and consistently contending for the Stanley Cup.”

In the letter, the franchise said there will be a 15 per cent reduction in the cost of food and beverages for fans who have a season seat card.

Additionally, the Oilers said there will be additional game tickets available at season seat prices, an increase to the ticket price listing minimums on Oilers ticket exchange, monthly open practices and weekly building tours for season ticket holders, as well as monthly opportunities for season seat holders to “win unique Oilers experiences.”

The organization said the changes were made following feedback from season seat holders.

“We know that your decision to renew your seats is not tied to just team performance and the arena experience,” the letter read. “We’ve heard the challenges many have faced this year in a tough Alberta economy.”

Oilers season seat holders will also have an opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2021 World Junior Champion games at Rogers Place before they are made available to the general public.

