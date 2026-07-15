Family time, relaxation top the playbook for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ bye week

Send this page to someone via email

For the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Week 7 — the team’s second bye week — offers something the CFL schedule does not provide very often: a chance to reset.

How that time is spent looks different for everyone inside the Riders’ locker room. For some players, the priority is family.

“I’m going to pack the kids and the wife in the car and whoever wants to open up a lake house, we’ll just show up,” said head coach Corey Mace.

Some players are looking forward to relaxing, getting out of the city and enjoying nature, including running back A.J. Ouellette.

“Chilling, vet appointment tomorrow, got to remember that, and then going to find a lake to kind of celebrate the birthday early.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While many players would like to return to their hometowns or undertake other travel, it’s tough for a lot of fathers on the team.

Story continues below advertisement

“I play in the wrong league to be travelling on a bye week with a family of six,” joked quarterback Trevor Harris.

Still, the week is a good opportunity for players to rest and recover. It’s a long season and the Roughriders know just how hard it is to stay healthy.

“I’m going to rest, get back in the building, hit the tubs, take care of my body ’cause we all know it’s a long season, so you got to do those things in order to play 18 games,” said wide receiver Samuel Emilus.

With the injured list stacking up, the timing could not be better. It’s been six straight weeks of football for the Riders. The break gives players like Rolan Milligan Jr., Nelson Lokombo and Quali Conley a chance to heal up and maybe see some action in the near future.

Whether they’re chilling at the lake, spending time with family or simply enjoying some time away from the field, every Roughrider has a different way of resetting, but when they return, the focus remains the same — it’s back to business.

“We still have a lot of work to do to get better, I guess watching the tape on our own since we’re not in, once we get back, we’ll pick up where we left off,” said quarterback Tommy Stevens.

Story continues below advertisement

“Recharge, come back and get ready for a big win against Edmonton,” Harris added.

The Riders get back to work this Sunday as they’ll prepare to battle for the top spot in the West on July 23 against Edmonton. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.