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Sports

Winnipeg Jets sign forward Cole Perfetti to 5-year contract

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted July 15, 2026 9:23 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets centre Cole Perfetti (91) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Denver. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets centre Cole Perfetti (91) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Denver. AP Photo/David Zalubowski
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The Winnipeg Jets and forward Cole Perfetti have avoided an ugly arbitration hearing.

Just days before they were set to go in front of an arbitrator, the Jets signed the restricted free agent forward to a new contract.

Perfetti is getting a massive raise as the new pact will see him make an average of $6 million per season for the next five years. The 24-year-old almost doubled his salary after earning $3.25 million the past two seasons.

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Perfetti had 12 goals and 20 assists in 68 games last season as his numbers dipped slightly after scoring 19 goals and 18 goals in each of the previous seasons, respectively.

The arbitration hearing was originally scheduled for Monday. Perfetii will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the deal.

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Perfetti was their final restricted free agent from last year’s roster, but prospect Tyrel Bauer is still an RFA.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: Season Finale'
John Shannon on the Jets: Season Finale

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