Edmonton Oilers sign goalie Oliver Rodrigue to entry level deal

The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Olivier Rodrigue to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Rodrigue, 18, has played for the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League the past three seasons.

READ MORE: New Edmonton Oilers GM ready to face scrutiny from ‘anxious, frustrated’ fans

The native of Chicoutimi, Que., tied for first in the QMJHL with 35 wins this past season and then guided Drummondville to the third round of the playoffs.

The six-foot-one, 165-pound Rodrigue has a career QMJHL record of 80-56 with an .895 save percentage and 2.80 goals-against average.

Rodrigue has represented Canada internationally on four occasions, most recently at the 2018 world under-18 championship.