May 22, 2019 5:52 pm

Edmonton Oilers sign goalie Oliver Rodrigue to entry level deal

By Staff The Canadian Press

Olivier Rodrigue (#33), player of Drummondville Voltigeurs, season 2018-19 of the QMJHL in Drummondville, Que., Friday, September 28, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Ghyslain Bergeron
The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Olivier Rodrigue to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Rodrigue, 18, has played for the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League the past three seasons.

The native of Chicoutimi, Que., tied for first in the QMJHL with 35 wins this past season and then guided Drummondville to the third round of the playoffs.

The six-foot-one, 165-pound Rodrigue has a career QMJHL record of 80-56 with an .895 save percentage and 2.80 goals-against average.

Rodrigue has represented Canada internationally on four occasions, most recently at the 2018 world under-18 championship.

