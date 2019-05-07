Edmonton Oilers expected to introduce Ken Holland as new GM on Tuesday

The Edmonton Oilers are set to make what they called a “major announcement” on Tuesday, and it’s widely expected that Ken Holland will be named the team’s new general manager.

Holland, who has been one of the front-runners for the job, became an adviser for the Detroit Red Wings in April when Steve Yzerman took over as that team’s general manager. Holland was the GM with Detroit for more than two decades.

The Oilers have been without a general manager since January when the team fired Peter Chiarelli, who was also the Oilers’ president of hockey operations. He was replaced by assistant GM Keith Gretzky on an interim basis.

Gretzky has also expressed interest in becoming the permanent general manager.

Bob Nicholson, CEO and vice-chair of Oilers Entertainment Group, has been conducting interviews since March.

In an update in April, he said he’d been given “a lot more leeway” than he thought he would on who he could interview, even with those currently employed by other NHL teams.

Chiarelli made a string of well-documented, disastrous trades with the Oilers, and Nicholson said it is imperative that the team’s next GM shows an ability to identify young talent.

Nicholson also said in April that the question of who will be the Oilers’ head coach next season will “be determined as we name the general manager.”

Coach Ken Hitchcock came out of retirement to replace Todd McLellan when he was fired in November, and Nicholson has said Hitchcock will be with the Oilers organization “in some fashion.”

—With files from Reid Wilkins, 630 CHED and the Canadian Press