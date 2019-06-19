Sports
June 19, 2019 10:39 pm

Connor McDavid shut out of NHL Awards

By Radio Host  630CHED

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid celebrates his goal during second period NHL hockey action against the Ottawa Senators in Edmonton, Saturday, March 23, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A A

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is coming home empty-handed from the NHL Awards in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid named NHL’s top player in March

McDavid was nominated for the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award. Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov won both awards.

Story continues below

The Oilers captain finished third in voting for the Hart Trophy with just one first-place vote.

McDavid finished second in the NHL with 116 points.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid named Hart Memorial Trophy Finalist

He had won the Lindsay Award the past two seasons.

The Lindsay is the league’s top player as voted on by the NHL Players Association.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid named Ted Lindsay award finalist

McDavid won the Hart Trophy as league MVP after leading the Oilers to the playoffs in 2016/17.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Hart Trophy
NHL
NHL Awards
Nikita Kucherov
oilers
Ted Lindsay Award

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.