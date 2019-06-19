Connor McDavid shut out of NHL Awards

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is coming home empty-handed from the NHL Awards in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

McDavid was nominated for the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award. Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov won both awards.

The Oilers captain finished third in voting for the Hart Trophy with just one first-place vote.

McDavid finished second in the NHL with 116 points.

He had won the Lindsay Award the past two seasons.

The Lindsay is the league’s top player as voted on by the NHL Players Association.

McDavid won the Hart Trophy as league MVP after leading the Oilers to the playoffs in 2016/17.