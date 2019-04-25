Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid named Ted Lindsay award finalist

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been named a Ted Lindsay award finalist, the National Hockey Leagues’ Players Association announced on Thursday.

The Ted Lindsay award is given annually to the “most outstanding player in the NHL” and is voted on by fellow members of the NHLPA. This is the third consecutive season McDavid has been nominated for the award. He has won it twice before, becoming the first player to do so before the age of 22.

READ MORE: Connor McDavid is on the road to recovery, Edmonton Oilers say

If he wins this year, he will be the first player since Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin to win three times in a row. Ovechkin last received the honour in the 2009-10 season.

WATCH BELOW: Shaye Ganam sits down with Quinn Phillips, Reid Wilkins and Jay Downton of Oilers Nation for an Edmonton Oilers end-of-season assessment on April 8, 2019.

This season, McDavid played 78 regular-season games and finished second overall in NHL scoring with 116 points, a personal best in the category. He matched his goal total from the 2017-18 season with 41 goals, earning a share of sixth place in the NHL. His 75 assists ranked him second in the league and set a new career-high mark.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid named NHL’s top player in March

The Ted Lindsay award is the only one voted on by the players and will be presented at the 2019 NHL awards on June 19.